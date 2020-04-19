Hyundai Ioniq gets an early range refresh

The Hyundai Ioniq, it seems, has been all but forgotten by the car-buying public in Ireland. It’s a five-door hatchback built on a platform designed for electrification from the start and it was launched in three formats from 2016 to 2017: the Ioniq Electric, Ioniq Hybrid and Ioniq Plug-In.

In short, its task was to take on the high-selling Toyota Prius and then surpass it in technology terms. But here in Ireland, buyers are seemingly...