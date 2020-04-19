Sunday April 19, 2020
Hyundai Ioniq gets an early range refresh

A hatchback with eye on electrification – aimed at Toyota Prius market – has been tweaked for comfort, performance and style

19th April, 2020
3
The Hyundai Ioniq is one of the easiest cars on the road to drive thanks to ultra-light controls and simple push buttons for forward, reverse and park

The Hyundai Ioniq, it seems, has been all but forgotten by the car-buying public in Ireland. It’s a five-door hatchback built on a platform designed for electrification from the start and it was launched in three formats from 2016 to 2017: the Ioniq Electric, Ioniq Hybrid and Ioniq Plug-In.

In short, its task was to take on the high-selling Toyota Prius and then surpass it in technology terms. But here in Ireland, buyers are seemingly...

