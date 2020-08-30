Hoop dreams as Porsche takes a nostalgic look back

Dwelling on the past can be a dangerous pastime, but when it results in cars as lovely as the new Porsche 911 Targa 4S, we think it’s okay for the German company to indulge in a little bit of rose-tinted retrospection.

What this Targa represents is the third body style introduced to the current Porsche 911. It is a kind of “halfway house” convertible that sits between the fully closed 911 Coupé and the...