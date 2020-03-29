Honda’s shiny supercar comes at a hefty price

Honda’s NSX remains one of the most usable supercars in the world. It‘s a tough balancing act that the original version arguably pulled off first when it appeared back in 1989. This second-generation car aims to continue that fine tradition, only suitably upscaled for 21st-century tastes and given hybrid power to satisfy the green brigade.

Honda has refreshed its flagship vehicle for the 2020 model year, with a different front end and...