Honda goes electric, with spectacular results

The Honda E is the first electric vehicle from the Japanese carmaker. While it may be late to the EV party, this model is making a fashionably stylish entrance, and quite the statement. It originally appeared as a fantastically retro concept car called the Honda Urban EV in 2017, wowing the Frankfurt Motor Show crowds before morphing into the 2019 Honda E Prototype that preceded this production version.

While Honda has dropped the “Urban” from the car’s...