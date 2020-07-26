High hopes for latest high-performance Porsche GTS

Porsche already has high-performance derivatives of the Cayenne SUV in place, which are the range-topping 550hp Turbo and 680hp petrol-electric plug-in Turbo S E-Hybrid. So where does this new GTS fit into the scheme of things, given it runs the same 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 petrol engine as the those, only in a lesser state of tune?
Well, in recent years, GTS has come to mean one of the most driver-focused versions in a given Porsche...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team