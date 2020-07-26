High hopes for latest high-performance Porsche GTS

Porsche already has high-performance derivatives of the Cayenne SUV in place, which are the range-topping 550hp Turbo and 680hp petrol-electric plug-in Turbo S E-Hybrid. So where does this new GTS fit into the scheme of things, given it runs the same 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 petrol engine as the those, only in a lesser state of tune?

Well, in recent years, GTS has come to mean one of the most driver-focused versions in a given Porsche...