Sunday September 6, 2020
Golf GTI ups its game

The latest version of this high-performance Volkswagen hatchback is perfect for those who prefer scalpel-like precision over outright power

6th September, 2020
3
The new Volkswagen Golf GTI has a brawnier style to its predecessors

Irrespective of your vintage, it’s likely that the three letters GTI instantly conjure up images of a feisty hatchback with relatively attainable high performance. Volkswagen has been knocking out souped-up versions of its evergreen Golf for more than 40 years and now it’s the turn of the eighth-generation GTI to carry the torch for the brand.

This Mk VIII is very much a Golf GTI for the present day, as it arrives...

