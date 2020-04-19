Going electric for a green cause

As we reverse into an electric car charging bay in the services just off the M11, I notice exasperated looks from a couple of drivers who are sitting in their electric vehicles and waiting for them to charge up.

Damien Maguire of New Electric Ireland chuckles, and confirms that he has been approached on a number of occasions by EV drivers intent on telling him that his 1996 BMW 8 Series coupé needs to move on.

...