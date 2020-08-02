Get ready for the Nissan Ariya coupé crossover

Nissan has revealed the Ariya, a stylish five-door SUV set to go on sale in Ireland in early 2021.

The design of this new model was inspired by a concept car and is certain to grab the attention of the marketplace, but it’s what lies beneath the swoopy bodywork that’s of more importance.

This is because the Ariya is built on a new platform designed by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance to exclusively underpin...