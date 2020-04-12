Ford comes up trumps again with latest Focus ST

When it comes to the latest Ford Focus ST, the best model of the four available is this one: the 2.3-litre, 280hp petrol Estate.

The reason for this is that there’s a 2.0-litre, 190hp diesel engine available for the Focus ST hatchback and estate cars, which is fine but perhaps not sporty enough to merit the “ST” badge. Which leaves the 280hp hatchback – and that’s a car competing against a wealth of opposition: the...