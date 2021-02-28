First look: Cupra looks to make its mark here with stylish hybrid SUV

Last week, the Cupra brand celebrated its third anniversary, but here in Ireland you’d be forgiven for it not registering on your radar. Cupra is an offshoot of the Spanish Seat brand, a name once used on the firm’s sportiest models. But now it’s going it alone.

Cupra’s first bespoke model is the Formentor SUV. This is a five-door, five-seat car that isn’t that different in size to the...