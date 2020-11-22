First look: Audi’s electric range-topper shapes up for the grand tour

No, you can’t have the lurid graphics package pictured here as an option on next year’s new Audi e-tron GT – I already checked. The orange wheel accents and badging of the prototype won’t be on the order form either, which is either a blessing or a great shame depending on your taste and/or sense of humour.
When the production car hits the road, it will inevitably be...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team