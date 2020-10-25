First drive: Toyota reinvents the Yaris to retain top-selling status

The sales figures in Ireland would suggest that Toyota didn’t need to replace the Yaris supermini at all. Indeed, you’d have to go back as far as 2017 to find a rival car – the Ford Fiesta – outselling it.

They also suggest the company didn‘t need to drastically reinvent the Yaris, but yet it has.

And it started from the ground up, utilising an all-new platform for the fourth-generation...