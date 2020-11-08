First drive: Nissan Juke ups the style stakes with redesign

The Nissan Juke is, rightly or wrongly, credited with creating the junior crossover segment. These cars are, for the most part, sized in a similar manner to supermini hatchbacks, but wearing chunkier, pseudo-off-road styling. And it has been shown that buyers place that styling remarkably high up their list of priorities for such a car.

The first generation of the Nissan Juke really stood out thanks to its quirky design, and it was a commercial...