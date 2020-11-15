First drive: New Lexus convertible has traffic-stopping good looks and the dynamics to match

Can there be many more beautiful cars released in the last ten, 20, maybe 30 years and more, than this new Lexus LC Convertible? It’s a stunning piece of design. Based on the almost-as-lovely LC Coupé, which launched in 2017, the Convertible model sacrifices nothing aesthetically in losing its top and, if anything, is the even more drop-dead gorgeous variant of the two available.

It arrives as the whole Lexus LC range, Coupé too, is...