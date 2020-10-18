First drive: Aston Martin Vantage is what open-top dreams are made of

Aston Martin is on the verge of significant diversification: its first-ever SUV, the DBX, is already on sale, plans to electrify most of its range are well under way and an array of mid-engined hypercars is in the pipeline. But sometimes it’s nice to know that the traditional image of an Aston – brawny engine up front, beautiful bodywork, impeccable desirability – is continuing into the 2020s.

This is the new Vantage Roadster...