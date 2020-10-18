Sunday October 18, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

First drive: Aston Martin Vantage is what open-top dreams are made of

Aston Martin’s new Roadster features a somewhat dated interior, but it looks superb and performs exceptionally

18th October, 2020
3
The Aston Martin Vantage offers open-top motoring in under seven seconds

Aston Martin is on the verge of significant diversification: its first-ever SUV, the DBX, is already on sale, plans to electrify most of its range are well under way and an array of mid-engined hypercars is in the pipeline. But sometimes it’s nice to know that the traditional image of an Aston – brawny engine up front, beautiful bodywork, impeccable desirability – is continuing into the 2020s.

This is the new Vantage Roadster...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

On the marque: Skoda gets plugged in as an evergreen range goes electric

The new electrified Octavia range has something to suit most tastes and situations as the brand gets geared up for the future

Dave Humphreys | 2 hours ago

Tested on Irish roads: Opel Grandland X Hybrid4 has looks and power

This impressive all-wheel-drive model will no longer benefit from a VRT rebate from next year, but then it is not aimed at the budget end of the market

Shane O’Donoghue | 2 hours ago

On the marque: Maserati makes a comeback with the MC20

This 620hp supercar is at the forefront of a rejuvenation of the top-end marque, but an upcoming range of electric versions will propel the Maserati car into the future

Matt Robinson | 1 week ago