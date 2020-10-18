First drive: Aston Martin Vantage is what open-top dreams are made of

Aston Martin is on the verge of significant diversification: its first-ever SUV, the DBX, is already on sale, plans to electrify most of its range are well under way and an array of mid-engined hypercars is in the pipeline. But sometimes it’s nice to know that the traditional image of an Aston – brawny engine up front, beautiful bodywork, impeccable desirability – is continuing into the 2020s.
This is the new Vantage Roadster...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team