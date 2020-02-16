Sunday February 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Fiat’s hybrids put brand on the road to a greener future

The car-maker has launched part-electric versions of the 500 and the Panda, and while they might not be game-changers, it’s a step in the right direction

16th February, 2020
4
The Fiat 500 Hybrid is the fashion-accessory choice

It has been a long time coming, but Fiat has finally joined the part-electric party.

It is launching a trio of mild hybrid electric vehicles (MHEVs) in the form of the 500 Hybrid, the 500C Hybrid (the soft-top version of the 500 hatch) and the Panda Hybrid. All three employ a new petrol engine with a rather subtle level of electrical assistance.

In the case of both the 500 and the Panda, this technology is not being...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Jaguar turns it all the way up to 11

The F-Type has all the power and style you‘d expect, but the real reward is how good it sounds

Dave Humphreys | 3 hours ago

Hyundai’s city car is streets ahead

The i10 is already a favourite for those who favour the smallest models, and its new version won’t disappoint

Shane O’Donoghue | 3 hours ago

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé: an ‘entry-level’ option that is anything but

This car is a hugely engaging car, but you’ll need deep pockets to afford one

Shane O’Donoghue | 1 week ago