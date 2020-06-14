Sunday June 14, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

EU incentives make electric-car buyers an offer they can’t refuse

France and Germany are offering car buyers substantial subsidies to purchase electric vehicles. Can we do the same, and should we?

14th June, 2020
There are calls for the Irish government to subsidise electric vehicles to incentivise the transition to zero-emissions motoring

In recent weeks, both France and Germany have announced large economic rescue packages that include significant new incentives for car buyers to go electric.

France is investing €8 billion in total, including raising the electric vehicle (EV) subsidy for private buyers from the existing €6,000 to €7,000. Commercial buyers will get a €5,000 subsidy on an EV, while buyers of some plug-in hybrids also get a (smaller) subsidy.

On top of all that, it’s likely...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

2 Series Gran Coupé: An appealing first rung on the BMW saloon ladder

It may be racily named but the 2 Series Gran Coupé is essentially a four-door saloon version of the BMW 1 series at a quite affordable price

Shane O’Donoghue | 5 hours ago

New Taycan Turbo drives, sounds and feels like a Porsche

Porsche must change its whole ethos to meet eco-targets, and the Taycan proves the company is up to the job

Matt Robinson | 5 hours ago

Surge in demand for Tesla electric cars

Reoords show 416 new registrations for Tesla cars in recent months

Killian Woods | 5 hours ago