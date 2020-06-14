EU incentives make electric-car buyers an offer they can’t refuse

In recent weeks, both France and Germany have announced large economic rescue packages that include significant new incentives for car buyers to go electric.

France is investing €8 billion in total, including raising the electric vehicle (EV) subsidy for private buyers from the existing €6,000 to €7,000. Commercial buyers will get a €5,000 subsidy on an EV, while buyers of some plug-in hybrids also get a (smaller) subsidy.

On top of all that, it’s likely...