Czechmate to Škoda with the new Octavia

For many years, the Škoda Octavia has proven to be a cornerstone of the sales success of the Czech car brand in Ireland. The sensible styling, low running costs and legendary spaciousness made it a popular choice for many, from taxi operators and company car drivers to families.
The mid-size hatch now enters its fourth generation as a mostly new car, though it utilises the same versatile platform as its predecessor. When the new...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team