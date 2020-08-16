Corsa’s electric offering keeps it conventional

The Opel Corsa needs no introduction, as the supermini nameplate has been around since the early 1980s. The sixth-generation launched in Ireland earlier this year, the first developed under PSA Group stewardship.

PSA, which owns Citroen and Peugeot among other brands, bought Opel from General Motors in 2017. And why should the average car buyer care? Well, the move to PSA opened up its electric car expertise to Opel, which means that an all-electric version...