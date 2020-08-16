Sunday August 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Corsa’s electric offering keeps it conventional

Opel’s Corsa-e looks like a regular Corsa, which will suit some people

16th August, 2020
2
The new Opel Corsa-e: prices start at €27,338, including VRT rebate and SEAI grant

The Opel Corsa needs no introduction, as the supermini nameplate has been around since the early 1980s. The sixth-generation launched in Ireland earlier this year, the first developed under PSA Group stewardship.

PSA, which owns Citroen and Peugeot among other brands, bought Opel from General Motors in 2017. And why should the average car buyer care? Well, the move to PSA opened up its electric car expertise to Opel, which means that an all-electric version...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Motoring: Aston Martin’s first SUV has its work cut out

The DBX not only has to be a brilliant all-round product to compete in an already crowded market, it is also tasked with rescuing its parent company from financial difficulties – and it might just do it

Matt Robinson | 4 hours ago

Mercedes GLA crossover comes of age

It may be the smallest SUV in the Mercedes range, but the GLA is likely to become one of the brand’s biggest-selling cars in Europe once it gets into its stride

Shane O’Donoghue | 4 hours ago

New Peugeot 2008 punches above its weight

The car-maker’s smallest crossover is big on design, but it has more than just good looks going for it

Shane O’Donoghue | 1 week ago