Cars are the stars of CES 2020

When Sony arrives at the first international motor show of the year and steals the limelight, you know that change is coming. So it was at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this month in Las Vegas, when the electronics giant, usually associated with televisions, cameras and PlayStations, took the covers off its Vision-S.

Sony refers to this show car as nothing more than a prototype, and shrugged off suggestions that it will get into...