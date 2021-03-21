Buyers of high-end electric cars set to lose €5k government grant
Some 4,800 drivers got grants of up to €5,000 each last year to buy electric vehicles, even for high-end cars
Would-be buyers of high-end electric or plug-in hybrid cars are set to lose out on grants under plans by Eamon Ryan to cap the price at which they apply, the Business Post has learned.
The existing system allows for a grant of up to €5,000 off the price of a new electric or hybrid car, but questions have been raised as to whether the reduction should apply to expensive SUVs or sports models...
