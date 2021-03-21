Subscribe Today
Log In

Motoring

Buyers of high-end electric cars set to lose €5k government grant

Some 4,800 drivers got grants of up to €5,000 each last year to buy electric vehicles, even for high-end cars

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
21st March, 2021
Buyers of high-end electric cars set to lose €5k government grant
The existing system allows for a grant of up to €5,000 off the price of a new electric or hybrid car

Would-be buyers of high-end electric or plug-in hybrid cars are set to lose out on grants under plans by Eamon Ryan to cap the price at which they apply, the Business Post has learned.

The existing system allows for a grant of up to €5,000 off the price of a new electric or hybrid car, but questions have been raised as to whether the reduction should apply to expensive SUVs or sports models...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The Mazda CX-5 has a starting price of about €34,000

Test drive: Mazda CX-5 shows that diesel is not the only route for SUVs

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 4 hours ago
The Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake is rather good, but will that be enough in today’s demanding market?

Test drive: VW Arteon is off the mark for Irish buyers

Motoring Matt Robinson 4 hours ago
Love it or hate it, the grille design on the front of the BMW M4 coupé gives it an aggressive presence

Test drive: BMW M4 Coupé turns heads on the road, and is a winner on the track

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 4 hours ago
The Jaguar F-Pace P400e, a plug-in hybrid electric model, starts at €66,650

Test drive: Jaguar’s F-Pace offers two routes to get your SUV fix

Motoring Matt Robinson 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1