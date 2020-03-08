BMW’s new SUVs are fast but behind the eco-friendly times

BMW’s new X5 M and X6 M cars are undoubtedly fast and talented, but they also carry the whiff of anachronism about them.
BMW’s decision to launch the third examples of its fastest SUVs is not a surprising one, but the timing may not be too clever. These latest high-powered BMWs employ the same turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine as the M5 Competition and M8 Competition. But there is no hybrid technology fitted...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team