BMW takes its turn at the top with a 5 Series update

Competition is fierce in the business saloon sector, though it’s entirely dominated by three German brands – Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

Other marques compete with perfectly lovely alternatives, but the number of sales they rack up – in comparison to the numbers of Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class registered – makes them irrelevant in the battle for top spot (even if, arguably, their rarity makes them more special).

This perennial three-way...