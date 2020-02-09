BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé: an ‘entry-level’ option that is anything but

BMW in effect replaced its 6 Series range with the new 8 Series, first launched in two-door coupé format in 2018. It wasn’t a like-for-like change, however: the higher number indicated BMW’s desire to move the car further upmarket.

Following on from the two-door Coupé and Convertible models, the 8 Series Gran Coupé is the latest to hit Ireland’s roads, and is tested here this week in 840i M Sport guise....