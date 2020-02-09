BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé: an ‘entry-level’ option that is anything but

BMW in effect replaced its 6 Series range with the new 8 Series, first launched in two-door coupé format in 2018. It wasn’t a like-for-like change, however: the higher number indicated BMW’s desire to move the car further upmarket.
Following on from the two-door Coupé and Convertible models, the 8 Series Gran Coupé is the latest to hit Ireland’s roads, and is tested here this week in 840i M Sport guise....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team