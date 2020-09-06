Sunday September 6, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Bentley’s Bentayga gets a midlife makeover

The world’s best-selling prestige SUV has always been a top performer, but now it looks good too

6th September, 2020
3
The Bentley Bentayga redesign takes inspiration from the brand’s Flying Spur

Having arrived on the scene in 2016, inventing the “hyper-luxe SUV” market in the process, it’s time for Bentley to update its pioneering Bentayga.

This is a phenomenally important model for the British marque. In the space of four years and despite high list prices across all models, the Bentayga has sold in numbers exceeding 20,000 units worldwide and in 2019 it represented 45 per cent of Bentley’s total global sales.

The car...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Golf GTI ups its game

The latest version of this high-performance Volkswagen hatchback is perfect for those who prefer scalpel-like precision over outright power

Dave Humphreys | 10 hours ago

Audi RS 7 Sportback is super-fast but silky smooth

It may be powerful, but this top-of-the-range model is a cinch to drive no matter what the conditions

Shane O’Donoghue | 10 hours ago

BMW boosts power of its plug-in hybrid range

The German luxury carmaker has set ambitious targets to reduce its fleet’s carbon footprint, and some impressive new hybrid models will help

Dave Humphreys | 1 week ago