Bentley’s Bentayga gets a midlife makeover

Having arrived on the scene in 2016, inventing the “hyper-luxe SUV” market in the process, it’s time for Bentley to update its pioneering Bentayga.

This is a phenomenally important model for the British marque. In the space of four years and despite high list prices across all models, the Bentayga has sold in numbers exceeding 20,000 units worldwide and in 2019 it represented 45 per cent of Bentley’s total global sales.

The car...