Audi’s smart new saloon takes on SUV competition with style

In an automotive world dominated by SUVs, it’s good to see that there’s still a place in the market for a compact four-door saloon from a premium marque.

The new Audi A3 Saloon is launching at the same time as the five-door A3 Sportback model in a move that indicates its importance to the car’s sales figures.

Like the new sportback, the saloon adopts a daring new exterior look,...