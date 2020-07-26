Audi and Seat reveal new electric plans

The new electric models revealed by Seat and Audi in recent weeks are only the tip of the iceberg. Audi was first out of the blocks this month, whipping the covers off its near-to-production Q4 Sportback e-tron concept.

The sporty-looking crossover, and its slightly more upright sibling, the non-Sportback Audi Q4 e-tron, have both been confirmed for production in 2021, becoming the sixth and seventh new all-electric models from the German brand.

They follow on from...