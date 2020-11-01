Audi A5 Sportback combines practicality with panache

Earlier this year, Audi unveiled an update for its classy A5 range, and now it has arrived in Ireland for sale. The A5, by way of a reminder, competes with the BMW 4 Series and sportier versions of the Mercedes C-Class, along with the Volkswagen Arteon, perhaps.

The Audi is offered in four-seat Cabriolet form, as a traditional two-door Coupé and as a five-door Sportback, tested here. This is, by quite some margin, our favourite A5...