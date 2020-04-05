Audi A3 keeps quality consistent without standing still

Although it is technically built on an evolution of the platform that underpinned the previous A3, Audi has changed virtually everything else about its new-for-2020 model.

Most obvious is the new look, displaying more curvaceous bodywork and tasteful contouring with nods to the iconic Audi Quattro model and its subtly blistered wheel arches.

Dimensionally, it is a touch longer and wider than before, although you’d hardly notice. Boot space remains unchanged at 380 litres, increasing...