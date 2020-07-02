Thursday July 2, 2020
Analysis: Covid-19 pandemic accelerates auto industry crisis

The closure of a Nissan plant in Barcelona is a sign of things to come for car factories that haven’t gone electric

2nd July, 2020
Employees of the Nissan factory near Barcelona protest against its closure. Picture: Joaquin Gomez Sastre/NurPhoto/Getty

Patricia Notario’s life started unravelling when she first heard rumours that Nissan would close its car factories in Barcelona. It was in the midst of Spain’s state of emergency to contain the coronavirus, and the 36-year-old and her partner, also a Nissan employee, were confined to their home like millions of others.

The couple had put all their savings into a new apartment a few months earlier and were awaiting a...

Related Stories

Boom in SUV sales blamed for rise in vehicle carbon emissions

Despite stricter EU rules and an increase in electric cars, the popularity of fuel-heavy SUVs has cancelled out improvements in carbon efficiency across Europe

Daniel Murray | 1 day ago

Shane O’Donoghue | 1 day ago

Motoring: Plenty of tempting offers in the showrooms

With demand for new cars expected to be sluggish due to the coronavirus crisis, carmakers are eager to give punters some enticing deals. Here‘s a run-down of what they‘re promising

Shane O’Donoghue | 4 days ago