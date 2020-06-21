A new Honda hybrid with more room, magic seats and all that Jazz

The Honda Jazz has been around since 2001 and this latest fourth-generation model follows the same formula as its predecessors.
The big difference this time around is the focus on hybrid power, part of the wider automotive industry’s move towards lower-emitting products, with electrification of internal combustion drivetrains the most obvious way to achieve that in the short term.
For the Jazz, Honda took learnings from its larger CR-V Hybrid and its Intelligent Multi-Mode...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team