Sunday August 9, 2020
2020 new car sales a near write-off so far this year

Sales were up in July, but the Irish motor industry is reeling from the enormous drop in purchases during the Covid-19 period

9th August, 2020
4
The Ford Focus: selling well in Ireland this year

New car sales bounced back, relatively speaking, in July, but the year to date has been a disaster for the Irish motor industry.

Following the introduction of the new 202 registration plate on July 1, new car registrations increased significantly over the preceding months, as expected. However, the total for the month – 21,213 – is 14.05 per cent down on July 2019.

Meanwhile, the aggregate effect of a dismal March, April and May resulted in a 29.75 per cent...

