2 Series Gran Coupé: An appealing first rung on the BMW saloon ladder

If I told you that the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé pictured here had more in common with the German company’s people carriers than it does the existing 2 Series Coupé, I’d expect disbelief.
But it’s true. The 2 Series Coupé proper was sired from the previous generation BMW 1 Series, using a rear-drive platform, while the new 2 Series Gran Coupé actually shares its underpinnings with the BMW 2 Series...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team