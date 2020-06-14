2 Series Gran Coupé: An appealing first rung on the BMW saloon ladder

If I told you that the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé pictured here had more in common with the German company’s people carriers than it does the existing 2 Series Coupé, I’d expect disbelief.

But it’s true. The 2 Series Coupé proper was sired from the previous generation BMW 1 Series, using a rear-drive platform, while the new 2 Series Gran Coupé actually shares its underpinnings with the BMW 2 Series...