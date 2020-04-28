Wednesday April 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

The lockdown security podcast

Business Post Tech Editor Emmet Ryan is joined by Michael Conway of Renaissance and Gary Robinson of Uleska for a discussion about security issues for businesses during lockdown

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
28th April, 2020
What additional security measures do workers at home require?

In a special preview of the Renaissance Cyber Series, Emmet Ryan sat down with Michael Conway, director of Renaissance and Gary Robinson, CEO of Uleska to talk about the security challenges facing businesses under current restrictions. The chat, which was conducted at a safe distance for all parties, goes through the aspects of working life that need a bit more thought in terms of IT security as well as what to expect at the upcoming cyber series event.

To register for the Renaissance Cyber Series, click HERE.

Share this post

Related Stories

Decawave to scale up rapidly after €400m Qorvo buyout

Co-founder predicts €4 billion plus market for special microchip used in mobile phones, cars and wearables

Emmet Ryan | 2 months ago

Google to acquire Irish retail tech firm Pointy

Search giant to pay undisclosed sum for Dublin-based firm that helps local retailers sell online

Róisín Burke | 3 months ago

Kitchen software provider Drop secures North American deal

Irish business signs partnership with Canadian firm Instant Brands to bring more users to its platforms

Emmet Ryan | 4 months ago