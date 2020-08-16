Sunday August 16, 2020
Nostra hopes for boost from acquisition of cyber-risk firm

The Dublin-based firm snapped up Brandon Global for its third acquisition in five years

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
16th August, 2020
Kevin O'Loughlin, chief executive of Nostra. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Nostra, a Dublin-based IT services provider, expects its annual revenue to rise from €14 million to €18 million following its acquisition of cyber-risk and compliance experts Brandon Global.

“We were growing organically by 20 per cent year on year,” Kevin O’Loughlin, chief executive and co-founder of Nostra, told the Business Post.

“Covid-19 hasn’t really had an impact on our business, fortunately. We’ve been able to tread through it well. Brandon...

