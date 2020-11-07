Hard Station: the strange world of tech embargoes

It arrives in a tightly sealed box, inconspicuous and bland, covered in brown sellotape. There is nothing about its outward appearance that gives away how much the contents of this box are worth to so many. Yet there are some signs for those who may be watching.
The delivery man repeatedly asks for my name before he turns the box over to me. He makes me sign two separate dockets, before looking at it one...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team