Sunday February 2, 2020
Decawave to scale up rapidly after €400m Qorvo buyout

Co-founder predicts €4 billion plus market for special microchip used in mobile phones, cars and wearables

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
2nd February, 2020
Michael McLaughlin, chief technology officer, and Ciaran Connell, chief executive and co-founder, Decawave. Picture: MAXWELLS

Bought by US multinational giant Qorvo last week, Dublin-based Decawave hopes to grow rapidly with the support of its new owners.

Decawave designs chips that get used in mobile phones, cars, and wearable technology devices. Its main focus is a technology called impulse radio ultra wideband, which allows a distance to be measured exactly through obstructions. This enables location and navigation services along with item association. It adds a security layer so that when a...

