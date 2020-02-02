Decawave to scale up rapidly after €400m Qorvo buyout

Bought by US multinational giant Qorvo last week, Dublin-based Decawave hopes to grow rapidly with the support of its new owners.

Decawave designs chips that get used in mobile phones, cars, and wearable technology devices. Its main focus is a technology called impulse radio ultra wideband, which allows a distance to be measured exactly through obstructions. This enables location and navigation services along with item association. It adds a security layer so that when a...