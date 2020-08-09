Cybersecurity bundle to bring joy to SMEs

Novi, a managed services tech business, is investing €350,000 in a new cybersecurity offering. The business in Naas, Co Kildare, which has 15 staff, expects the move to bring in an additional €500,000 in revenue over the next 12 months.

The bundled offering will mostly be targeted at mid-size businesses with a goal of making it easier for clients to manage their overall cybersecurity infrastructure.

“Companies as a whole are struggling to understand the various layers of...