Sunday August 9, 2020
Cybersecurity bundle to bring joy to SMEs

Kildare-based tech business Novi is ploughing €350,000 into its new package, which should simplify its security network

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
9th August, 2020
George O’Dowd, managing director at Novi, which is investing €350,000 in a new cybersecurity offering

Novi, a managed services tech business, is investing €350,000 in a new cybersecurity offering. The business in Naas, Co Kildare, which has 15 staff, expects the move to bring in an additional €500,000 in revenue over the next 12 months.

The bundled offering will mostly be targeted at mid-size businesses with a goal of making it easier for clients to manage their overall cybersecurity infrastructure.

“Companies as a whole are struggling to understand the various layers of...

