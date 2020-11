Tommy Kearns, chief executive and co-founder of multichannel engagement business Xtremepush joins Emmet Ryan on the latest episode of Connected. In addition to explaining what a multichannel engagement business does, Kearns talks about his business being named in Gartner's Magic Quadrant along with talking about the work involved in growing a tech company without external investment and his growth plans.

