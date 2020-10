It's rare to have royalty on the show but Amy Marks of Autodesk, the Queen of Prefab, graced Connected with her presence all the way from New Jersey in the US. Marks explains the role prefabrication is playing increasingly in construction, how the technology has evolved considerably in recent decades, and how Ireland can be a leader in the field particularly when it comes to healthcare.

Listen and subscribe on iTunes here to get Connected as soon as it drops