Connected Podcast: Lios sets its sights on the stars

Eimear O'Carroll and Rhona Togher first met when they were 15 and have been working together for 12 years. Their partnership through Restored Hearing brought them on a journey initially focused on aiding tinnitus to developing space age acoustic technology in the rebranded Lios. Togher and O'Carroll join Emmet Ryan to discuss their journey on building technology for space, getting a business up and running, adventures in the BT Young Scientists and Technology Exhibition, and keeping a co-working community going through Covid-19 times.

