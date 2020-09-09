Connected Podcast: Kenneth Arthur of VisionID

After a Covid-19 induced hiatus, the Connected podcast is back to discuss all the major happenings in the tech world. Joining us on this journey for our first episode since the pandemic began is Kenneth Arthur, the chief commercial officer at VisionID. The business has created a social distancing and contact tracing solution for Irish businesses. Kenneth talks about that along with how his business is adapting to Covid-19 times.

Listen and subscribe on iTunes here to get Connected as soon as it drops