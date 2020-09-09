Thursday September 10, 2020
Connected Podcast: Kenneth Arthur of VisionID

Emmet Ryan speaks to Kenneth Arthur of VisionID about his social distancing and contact tracing solution for Irish businesses

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
9th September, 2020
Connected podcast: Your guide to technology in business

After a Covid-19 induced hiatus, the Connected podcast is back to discuss all the major happenings in the tech world. Joining us on this journey for our first episode since the pandemic began is Kenneth Arthur, the chief commercial officer at VisionID. The business has created a social distancing and contact tracing solution for Irish businesses. Kenneth talks about that along with how his business is adapting to Covid-19 times.

Listen and subscribe on iTunes here to get Connected as soon as it drops

