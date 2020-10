Alan Branagh has seen so much in tech. Through Marconi, IBM, and, most notably, Beenz, he was at the heart of some of the biggest tech stories for good and bad at the tail end of the 20th century. The second half of his career has seen him guide businesses through their own challenges, leaning on what he learned along the way. Branagh joined Emmet Ryan to talk about the wild road.

Listen and subscribe on iTunes here to get Connected as soon as it drops