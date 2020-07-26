Sunday July 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

A work anywhere policy brings Servicenow data centre to Dublin

US multinational work-management services firm will serve its European market with increased capacity in Ireland

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
26th July, 2020
Mark Cockerill, vice-president of legal and head of global privacy at Servicenow

Servicenow, a US multinational tech company, is increasing its data centre capacity in Ireland to deal with increased demand during the pandemic. The business, which specialises in work management services, is developing a new data centre in Dublin as well as one in Newport in Wales.

“As a company, we’re continuing to hire worldwide during the pandemic,” Mark Cockerill, vice-president of legal and head of global privacy at Servicenow, said.

“Digital...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

IDA Ireland contacts multinationals over Covid-19 job losses

Hundreds of staff have been cut at the Irish offices of tech companies such as LinkedIn, Airbnb and Oracle in recent weeks

Aaron Rogan | 8 hours ago

Not one but three pandemics face us, says tech entrepreneur Liao

The Irish-domiciled tech venture capitalist says that stupidity and lies represent threats as big as the coronavirus in the current environment

Emmet Ryan | 1 week ago

Sex education: Social media’s last taboo

Sextech creates a platform for gender equality and diversity in sex education while challenging negative perceptions of how sex and sexuality are presented

Caroline West | 2 months ago