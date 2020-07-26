A work anywhere policy brings Servicenow data centre to Dublin

Servicenow, a US multinational tech company, is increasing its data centre capacity in Ireland to deal with increased demand during the pandemic. The business, which specialises in work management services, is developing a new data centre in Dublin as well as one in Newport in Wales.

“As a company, we’re continuing to hire worldwide during the pandemic,” Mark Cockerill, vice-president of legal and head of global privacy at Servicenow, said.

“Digital...