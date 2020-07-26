A work anywhere policy brings Servicenow data centre to Dublin

Servicenow, a US multinational tech company, is increasing its data centre capacity in Ireland to deal with increased demand during the pandemic. The business, which specialises in work management services, is developing a new data centre in Dublin as well as one in Newport in Wales.
“As a company, we’re continuing to hire worldwide during the pandemic,” Mark Cockerill, vice-president of legal and head of global privacy at Servicenow, said.
“Digital...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team