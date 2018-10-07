400 attend Secure Computing Forum

Topics on the agenda at this year’s forum included counter-terrorism, artificial intelligence (AI), identity theft and social engineering

Over 400 people attended the sixth annual DataSolutions’ Secure Computing Forum, which took place in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium last month, making it one of Ireland’s largest cybersecurity events.

DataSolutions’ security specialist, David Keating, was MC on the day. He introduced the 16 international cyber experts who spoke at this year’s conference.

Alan West, former British ...