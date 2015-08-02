62.7m a year for tax-free inheritance ceiling increase

Michael Noonan

Increasing the amount that can be inherited tax-free to €300,000 would cost the state €62.7 million annually, the Revenue has told the Department of Finance.

The estimate was part of an exchange of emails between Revenue and the Department that looks at a range of possible amendments to the capital acquisitions tax (CAT) regime.

There has been widespread speculation that CAT thresholds will be increased in Budget 2016 to reflect rising asset values.