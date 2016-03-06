5,300 people appointed to public service out of 64,000 applicants
Large numbers of temporary workers hired to fill lower level positions
An increasing number of senior civil service posts are being filled by non-civil servants, with large numbers of temporary workers hired to fill positions at lower levels, new figures confirmed.
During 2015, more than sixty-five vacancies at the most senior levels in state agencies, the civil service, local authorities and the health service were filled by open competition, the figures showed.
In the same period, with the easing of a moratorium on public ...