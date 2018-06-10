361 days of Leo: a mixed bag of spin, substance, scandals and successes

Leo Varadkar’s first year as taoiseach has gone relatively smoothly, despite some high-profile howlers, write Michael Brennan and Hugh O’Connell

When Taoiseach Leo Varadkar took power a year ago, he made international headlines as the country’s first openly gay and half-Indian prime minister. For good measure, he was the youngest taoiseach in history, at the age of 38.

Since then, his sexuality has not been an issue, and neither has his ancestry. But there is a sense that he is the figurehead of a wave of social change that is sweeping the country ...