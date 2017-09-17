100 days of Leo

The Taoiseach’s brand remains strong, but Fianna Fáil’s ‘spin over substance’ jibe shows he’ll have to prove his Republic of Opportunity has some meaning in people’s lives

This Friday, Leo Varadkar will mark 100 days as Taoiseach. Speak to those inside government and they will tell you he has brought new energy, drive and a sense of purpose. Speak to those outside it, and they’d be hard pressed to find much that’s changed in the last 14 weeks.

Yes, the country has a younger, fitter and more alluring leader, but the lengthy political summer left a vacuum which was filled ...