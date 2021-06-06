TV Review: The letters to Gaybo that laid bare our nation’s darker side

Dear Gay (RTÉ One)

Inside No 9 (BBC Two)

In 1925, Daniel Corkery published his work The Hidden Ireland. It wasn’t about the scandals of his own time – the reeking slums of Dublin, the acute poverty in the west of Ireland in the early years of the Irish Free State, the County Homes where the mentally ill and socially inconvenient were shut away and the old were sent to die....